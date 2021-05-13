StockMarketWire.com - Delivery solutions provider DX upgraded its outlook on profit after performance since its interim results on 2 March 2021 had been stronger than expected.
The company anticipated that DX would 'significantly exceed' existing market expectations for adjusted profit before tax in the current financial year, with an associated improvement in operating cash flows, the company said.
While trading at DX express has been in line with management expectations, revenue growth at DX freight was now expected to be around £10 million higher than previously anticipated, it added.
The upturn in its DX freight business was driven by significantly increased volumes, both from existing customers and through new customer wins.
At 9:00am: [LON:DX.] DX Group Plc share price was 0p at 18.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: