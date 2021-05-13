StockMarketWire.com - OnTheMarket plc has announced that it has signed an exclusive commercial partnership with property data specialist Sprift Technologies.
The partnership will enable OnTheMarket to provide its agent customers with free Market Appraisal Guides which are powered by the Sprift platform via OTM Expert.
These can be customised by agents to address the needs of each valuation and will contain an extensive range of property data, which will help them to secure more valuations and win more instructions. The functionality will be released to all OnTheMarket agent customers within the next six weeks.
To date, there are over 28 million UK residential properties stored on the Sprift platform and, since its launch in 2016, the company has produced reports on over 1.3 million properties for its clients, using data from official and trusted sources including Ordnance Survey, Royal Mail, Google, Land Registry and Ofsted, augmented by Sprift's proprietary data sets.
Jason Tebb, CEO of OnTheMarket, said: 'Providing enhanced data and market intelligence for agents is a priority for OnTheMarket and we're very pleased to partner with Sprift to offer our agents 'best in class', free and easily generated data-rich Market Appraisal Guides. Working with the Sprift team closely over the past few months, we've been consistently impressed by their approach and ambition.'
Matt Gilpin, CEO of Sprift, added: 'We share OnTheMarket's vision for empowering agents via the use of property-centric data and it is clear that the ambitions of both companies are absolutely aligned. We are delighted to work with another business that has the same appetite for innovation and growth and is committed to change and evolution for the benefit of estate agents and consumers alike.'
At 9:10am: [LON:OTMP] Onthemarket Plc share price was 0p at 105p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
