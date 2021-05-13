StockMarketWire.com - Staffing group Empresaria upgraded its profit guidance for the year following strong start to 2021 amid ongoing momentum.
The company said it now expects adjusted profit before tax for both the first half and full year 2021 to be ahead of 2020.
'While there remain some ongoing challenges and risks from COVID-19, visibility of the remainder of the year is improving' the company said.
At 9:41am: [LON:EMR] Empresaria Group PLC share price was 0p at 42.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: