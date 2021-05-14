AU
18/05/2021 15:30 Conference Board leading index
18/05/2021 16:30 RBA meeting minutes
CA
17/05/2021 13:15 housing starts
17/05/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
19/05/2021 13:30 CPI
20/05/2021 13:30 employment insurance
20/05/2021 13:30 new housing price index
CH
17/05/2021 07:30 PPI
17/05/2021 07:30 import price index
CN
17/05/2021 04:00 house price index
17/05/2021 04:30 industrial output
17/05/2021 04:30 retail sales
DE
20/05/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
17/05/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
18/05/2021 10:00 foreign trade
18/05/2021 10:00 GDP
18/05/2021 10:00 unemployment data
19/05/2021 10:00 CPI
20/05/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
20/05/2021 10:00 construction output
FR
20/05/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts: GDP growth
IE
19/05/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
17/05/2021 09:00 CPI
18/05/2021 09:00 foreign Trade EU
20/05/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
17/05/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
17/05/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
18/05/2021 00:50 GDP
18/05/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
18/05/2021 05:30 retail sales
20/05/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
20/05/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
20/05/2021 06:00 convenience store sales
UK
17/05/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
18/05/2021 07:00 unemployment data
19/05/2021 07:00 PPI
19/05/2021 07:00 CPI
19/05/2021 09:30 UK house price index
20/05/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
US
17/05/2021 13:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
17/05/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
18/05/2021 13:30 housing starts
18/05/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
18/05/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing and services report on business economic forecast
18/05/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
19/05/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
19/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
19/05/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve meeting minutes
20/05/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
20/05/2021 15:00 advance quarterly services
20/05/2021 15:00 leading indicators
20/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com