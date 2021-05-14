StockMarketWire.com - Gold production firm Polymetal has received an ISS ESG Corporate rating of B-, placing the firm in the Prime sector
The ISS ESG Corporate Rating is a holistic, annual review of how companies implement and execute sustainability policies. Prime status is attributed to those companies with an overall ESG performance above the sector-specific Prime threshold, which means that they fulfil ambitious absolute performance requirements.
Polymetal also retained its MSСI ESG rating at 'A' level, following the latest update.
Daria Goncharova, chief sustainability officer of Polymetal said: ’We have built a disciplined approach to environmental, social, and governance issues, which results in external recognition.
'Grateful to all our colleagues for their efforts in sustainability, we will focus on further improvements and alignment of our commitments and performance.’ She added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: