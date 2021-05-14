StockMarketWire.com - Irish based resource development company Providence Resources has announced the appointment of James Menton as the senior independent non-executive director with immediate effect.
Menton was a partner with KPMG Ireland, following its merger with Andersen in 2002 where he had been a partner since 1986.
He also served as chair of the board of St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group, based in Dublin, for the past six years. During his tenure as chair of SVHG he has led significant stakeholder engagement with Irish Government State agencies, Ireland’s healthcare community, leading finance providers and the investment community.
Menton is also chair of the Board of Lisney, one of Ireland’s leading real estate agencies. He is also chair of the board of CWSI Security, a rapidly growing enterprise mobility and cyber security consultancy business.
Pat Plunkett, chairman, said: ‘Developing the Barryroe Discovery will require a multi-disciplinary team with experience in delivering major projects and investment.
'James has that experience in addition to considerable understanding of Ireland’s offshore exploration sector. I look forward to working with him as we drive forward with this crucial project for Ireland.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: