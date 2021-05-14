StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust LXi REIT said it had acquired Cazoo click & collect facility in Doncaster and two additional drive-thru coffee units in Edinburgh and Dumbarton for a combined £6.1 million.
The Cazoo click & collect facility in Doncaster is let to Cazoo, with just under 20 years unexpired until first break and benefits from RPI rental uplifts reviewed on a five yearly basis, collared at 1% pa and capped at 3% per year, the company said.
The company also exchanged contracts on the pre-let forward funding of two additional drive-thru coffee units in Edinburgh and Dumbarton, to be developed for and pre-let to Costa on new, long term leases.
The acquisitions benefit from 'an accretive average net initial yield of 5.75%, a long average unexpired lease term to first break of 18 years, are let to strong tenant covenants on sustainable rents, and 100% of the income is index-linked to RPI inflation through contractual rental uplifts,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
