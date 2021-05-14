StockMarketWire.com - Metals exploration company Power Metal Resources has announced the identification of seven AEM conductive targets at the South Ghanzi Project.
The project is focussed on exploration for copper-silver deposits on the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana.
Further to the completion of over 1,200 line-km of airborne electromagnetic geophysics survey flown by SkyTEM Surveys ApS over South Ghanzi, the results of AEM data processing and interpretation have delineated seven conductive anomalies constituting high priority targets for further work.
Paul Johnson, CEO, said: ‘The exploration work completed over the last 12 months at South Ghanzi has been carried out in a systematic and disciplined manner which has paid off with the discovery of at least seven highly compelling exploration and drill targets.
‘Power is particularly encouraged by the 4km x 4km Acacia target, as it possesses not only a high conductivity signature detected by the AEM survey, but also almost perfectly coincident Zn- and Cu-in-soil anomalies, which are key signatures typical of nearby copper-silver discoveries within the Belt.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
