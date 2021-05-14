StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration company Kavango Resources said it had identified seven targets in its South Ghanzi copper exploration project in the Kalahari copper belt in Botswana.
The seven targets were defined by the airborne electromagnetic, or AEM, surveys flown over South Ghanzi in February, and had 'significant potential for the discovery of copper/silver mineralisation, the company said.
Follow up ground-based exploration of the geophysical anomalies had delivered 'very encouraging results, with close correlation between copper-zinc in soils geochemistry, regional geological mapping and the AEM data,' the company said.
'These findings align closely with previous fieldwork conducted by Kavango and the established regional exploration model for the discovery of major copper/silver deposits within the KCB.
'The copper and zinc readings taken from Kalahari cover are promising, but we will only be able to gauge economic viability after drilling and assay testing,' it added.
