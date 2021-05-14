StockMarketWire.com - Physiomics, the consultancy using mathematical models to support the development of drug treatments and medicine solutions, has been awarded a further contract by Merck KGaA that it expects to be completed over the next two to three months.
This contract follows on from and is additional to the initial tranche of projects with Merck announced on 17 December 2020, with a value of £270k, intended to be completed in the first six to eight months of the calendar year 2021.
As has been its practice since 2019, Merck has awarded contracts to Physiomics in November or December to cover the first two to three quarters of the following calendar year and then extended these or awarded new contracts during the course of the year.
The contract announced today represents the first such extension and others will be announced as and when they are agreed upon.
