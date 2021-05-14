StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals said it had signed a sub-license agreement for the rights to U.S. patent related to patent related to Traumakine.

Traumakine is intended for to treat capillary leak and systemic inflammatory response syndromes including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in the U.S.

Patent US9,376,478 currently extends to 2033.




