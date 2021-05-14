StockMarketWire.com - MaxCyte, a leading provider of platform technologies for battery engineering, has submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, paving the way for a proposed dual-listing and public offering of shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
The number of securities to be offered and the price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
The offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process.
Shareholders and potential investors have been advised that a proposed offering may or may not proceed.
At 8:52am: [LON:MXCT] Maxcyte INC share price was 0p at 444p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
