StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said it has sold at current market rates an ATR 72-600 aircraft to an unnamed regional aircraft lessor.
The aircraft is on lease to the South Asian airline US-Bangla Airlines.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
