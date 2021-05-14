StockMarketWire.com - E-therapeutics said it had conditionally raised £22.5 million through the placing of shares at a price of 24 pence. That was below the prior day's (13 May) closing price of 33 pence.
The proceeds were raised via a placing, subscription and retail offer of £2.09 million.
At 9:00am: [LON:ETX] eTherapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 12.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
