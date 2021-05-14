StockMarketWire.com - Clean air technology firm MYCELX has announced a capacity upgrade of its PFAS system at an Australian Department of Defence location.
The capacity upgrade contract was awarded after arobust performance, within budget, as well as allowing the customer to both support, improve and adhere to, its environmental goals.
Connie Mixon, CEO, said: ‘This is an important contract as it proves that our PFAS system is cost effective, robust and reaffirms the rationale for our investment in this market since 2018.’
At 9:27am: [LON:MYX] MyCelx Technologies Corporation share price was 0p at 29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: