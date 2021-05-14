StockMarketWire.com - UK gas company Iog said it had signed a collaboration agreement with GeoNetZero CDT, Heriot-Watt University's Centre for Doctoral Training.
Under this agreement, IOG would support research into carbon capture and storage and other renewable opportunities across quads 48, 49, 52 and 53, the location of its asset portfolio and broader Bacton catchment area in the UK Southern North Sea.
At 9:30am: [LON:IOG] Independent Oil Gas PLC share price was 0p at 14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
