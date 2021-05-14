StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain said it had signed the Crypto Climate Accord in partnership with DMG Blockchain Solutions to promote the decarbonisation of the cryptocurrency industry.
The acccord, a private sector-led initiative with 40 signatories including 20 prominent cryptocurrency companies, is focused on decarbonising the global cryptocurrency industry and transition the sector to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
'Argo and DMG have been working with the CCA over the last few weeks to ensure the accord's objectives promote meaningful impact in reducing overall emissions for the crypto industry,' the company said.
'In conjunction with the CCA, Argo and DMG are jointly developing a maiden working group to more clearly outline the accord's aims while deploying new technologies that increase the transparency of the renewable energy sourcing of crypto mining,' it added.
At 9:47am: [LON:ARB] Argo Blockchain Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 8.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
