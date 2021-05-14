StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Rockhopper believes it has 'strong prospects' of recovering monetary damages in its international arbitration against the Republic of Italy in relation to the Ombrina Mare field.
The tribunal provided the following statement: 'The Tribunal anticipates that it should be in a position to render its award in the course of July. The Tribunal will revert to the Parties towards the end of June to confirm this timeframe.'
Rockhopper continues to believe it has strong prospects of recovering very significant monetary damages - on the basis of lost profits - as a result of the Republic of Italy's breaches of the Energy Charter Treaty.
All costs associated with the arbitration are funded on a non-recourse basis from a specialist arbitration funder.
