StockMarketWire.com - Operators of managed pub and restaurants Mitchells & Butlers will release its half-year results for the 28 weeks ended 10 April 2021 on Wednesday 19 May 2021, the firm said in a statement to shareholders.
A conference call will be held at 9:15am on 19 May 2021 for investors and analysts, the access details will be included in the results announcement.
At 1:19pm: [LON:MAB] Mitchells Butlers PLC share price was 0p at 219p
