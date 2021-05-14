StockMarketWire.com - Operators of managed pub and restaurants Mitchells & Butlers will release its half-year results for the 28 weeks ended 10 April 2021 on Wednesday 19 May 2021, the firm said in a statement to shareholders.

A conference call will be held at 9:15am on 19 May 2021 for investors and analysts, the access details will be included in the results announcement.


At 1:19pm: [LON:MAB] Mitchells Butlers PLC share price was 0p at 219p



