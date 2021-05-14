StockMarketWire.com - UK-based professional services firm FRP Advisory Group has announced that it expects to report revenues of £79m, up 25% from 2019, for the year ending 30 April 2021.
Additionally, it anticipates an underlying adjust EBITDA of £23m, up 22% from the previous year.
‘We have continued to execute our growth strategy, with strong contributions from all five business divisions. After acquiring and then integrating two boutiques we have significantly bolstered our Corporate Finance offering. FRP now has a key position in the UK mid-cap transactional advisory market and is able to support a broader range of clients through a strengthened referral network.' Said Geoff Rowley, CEO.
The group expects to report its audited results for the full year on 27 July 2021.
At 2:14pm: [LON:FRP] Frp Advisory Group PLC share price was 0p at 110p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
