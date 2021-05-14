StockMarketWire.com - Specialist castings and engineering group Chamberlin is to change its accounting reference date and financial year-end from 31 March to 31 May.
The accounting reference date change to 31 May will be made in order to provide the company with the opportunity to complete its restructuring process within the current financial year.
This will enable the company to trade under the revised cost and organisation structure from 1 June 2021, with minimal or no non-recurring costs in the next financial year.
The Company's next three financial reporting events will be as follows:
Publication of audited accounts for the 14 months to 31 May 2021, not later than 30 September 2021 Publication of unaudited interim accounts for the 6 months to 30 November 2021, not later than 28 February 2022 Publication of audited accounts for the 12 months to 31 May 2022, not later than 30 November 2022
