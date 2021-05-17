AU
18/05/2021 15:30 Conference Board leading index
18/05/2021 16:30 RBA meeting minutes
EU
18/05/2021 10:00 GDP
18/05/2021 10:00 unemployment data
18/05/2021 10:00 foreign trade
IT
18/05/2021 09:00 foreign Trade EU
JP
18/05/2021 00:50 GDP
18/05/2021 05:30 retail sales
18/05/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
UK
18/05/2021 07:00 unemployment data
US
18/05/2021 13:30 housing starts
18/05/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
18/05/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing and services report on business economic forecast
18/05/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com