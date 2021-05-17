StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giants GSK and Sanofi said they would move to a phase 3 trial of their Covid-19 vaccine in the coming weeks after a phase 2 trial of vaccine showed 'strong' rates of immune responses in all adult age groups.
'The phase 2 study interim results show that the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine candidate triggered a strong immune response amongst adults of all age groups with 95% to 100% seroconversion rates and neutralizing antibodies that were comparable to those generated by natural infection,' GSK said.
'The phase 3 trial is expected to enrol more than 35,000 adult participants from a broad range of countries and will assess the efficacy of two vaccine formulations including the D614 (Wuhan) and B.1.351 (South African) variants,' it added.
Pending positive phase 3 outcomes and regulatory reviews, the vaccine is expected to be approved in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
