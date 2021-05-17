StockMarketWire.com - Telecom customer software group Pelatro said it had secured several contracts for change requests, adding up to around $0.3 million that would be delivered in 2021.
The total value of contracts in hand representing 2021 revenue was now about $6.8 million, the company said.
'Given that we have clear visibility with contracts secured for $6.8 million of revenue for 2021 so early in the year, together with the momentum we are building in our business, we are looking forward to a successful outcome this year in line with expectations,' chief executive Subash Menon said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: