For the six months ended 31 March 2021, adjusted pre-tax profit was up 124% to £3.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased 26% to £12.8 million.

New orders in H1 rose 148% to record £23.6 million.

The interim dividend was raised by 20% to 2.10 pence a share.

'Existing major implementation projects and the strong back order book leave Cerillion very well-positioned to achieve its full year targets,' the company said.




