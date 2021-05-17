StockMarketWire.com - Customer relationship management software provider Cerillion raised its interim dividend after first-half adjusted profit more than double on new business wins.
For the six months ended 31 March 2021, adjusted pre-tax profit was up 124% to £3.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased 26% to £12.8 million.
New orders in H1 rose 148% to record £23.6 million.
The interim dividend was raised by 20% to 2.10 pence a share.
'Existing major implementation projects and the strong back order book leave Cerillion very well-positioned to achieve its full year targets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
