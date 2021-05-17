StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil reported a full-year loss, as it and partners continued to develop the West Newton prospect in England.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £1.87 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £1.69 million.
Revenue edged up to £0.16 million, from £0.14 million.
Union Jack had a cash balance in excess of £5.7 million at 1 May, not including loan receivables and royalty accruals of over £1 million due during 2021 and 2022.
