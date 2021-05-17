StockMarketWire.com - Saint-Gobain agreed to acquire Duraziv, a Romanian group specialized in the production of adhesives and other value-added construction chemicals solutions.
'This acquisition will allow Saint-Gobain to expand its range of interior and exterior finishing solutions,' the company said.
The acquisition followed the recent acquisition of Scientific and Production Company Adhesive LLC in Russia, a full-cycle company specialized in polyurethane and epoxy production to develop, manufacture and supply a broad selection of high-quality products for the construction, transport and space markets.
'These acquisitions, which represent around €40 million in sales, are subject to the approval of the competent competition authorities,' it added/
At 8:12am: [LON:COD] Compagnie De StGobain share price was 0p at 39.54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: