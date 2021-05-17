StockMarketWire.com - Vanadium flow batteries maker Invinity Energy Systems said it had entered a contract with Webcor to provide a vanadium flow battery for a project developed by Indian Energy.
The project, located on a US Marine Corps base in Southern California, would couple three of Invinity's VS3 vanadium flow batteries with solar PV to provide resilience and energy security in the case of Public Safety Power Shutoff events, wildfires or other outages, the company said.
The 0.5 MWh system was expected to be delivered during Q4 2021 and to contribute revenue of approximately £450,000 to the company.
At 8:21am: [LON:IES] share price was 0p at 130p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
