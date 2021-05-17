StockMarketWire.com - Water utility Severn Trent welcomed UK regulator Ofwat's announcement that it has received regulatory endorsement to invest £565 million in a green recovery programme.
Severn Trent said the programme would 'support the UK's green economic bounceback' and create 2,500 new jobs in the Midlands.
'The company will now be working through the detail of Ofwat's response to its plans,' it said
'Once finalised, the Green Recovery will enable Severn Trent to lead the way in a number of projects, many of which will be a first for the UK, all of which will involve additional investment and the creation of new jobs.'
At 8:41am: [LON:SVT] Severn Trent PLC share price was 0p at 2501p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
