StockMarketWire.com - Data management group 1Spatial said it had been granted a UK patent for modification and validation of spatial data.
1Spatial said the patent protected the use of its rules engine technology, which it said ensured good quality data and facilitated trust when sharing data.
At 8:45am: [LON:SPA] 1Spatial PLC share price was 0p at 27p
