StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management group Brooks Macdonald said it had appointed Andrew Shepherd as chief executive officer starting 1 July 2021.

Shepherd, currently group deputy CEO and CEO of the group's International business, would begin a process of handover from the incumbent, Caroline Connellan, with immediate effect, the company said.






At 8:50am: [LON:BRK] Brooks Macdonald Group PLC share price was 0p at 1650p



