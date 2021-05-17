StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics groups Yourgene Health and MyHealthChecked said they had signed a second Covid-19 testing services agreement with pharmacy group Boots.
The pact was to support the supply of the MyHealthChecked Covid-19 at-home nasal swab kit, PCR laboratory testing service and logistics for day-two and day-eight coronavirus testing for international arrivals.
A proportion of the tests would be processed at YourGene's laboratory in Manchester.
'This further contract with Boots is another significant milestone for MyHealthChecked and Yourgene is pleased to continue supporting their Covid-19 testing service and product supply to their laboratory,' Yourgene chief executive Lyn Rees said.
'With the introduction of the new traffic light system in the UK for global travel, we will see an increased demand for D2/D8 testing, as travel resumes, and this further contract for MyHealthChecked is a testament to the quality of the service provided.'
At 8:51am: [LON:YGEN] share price was 0p at 16.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
