StockMarketWire.com - Equiniti said it had granted Siris Capital more time for due diligence on proposed takeover of the company.
Under market rules, Siris was now required to make a firm offer for the company or walk away by 28 May 2021, extended from the prior deadline of 17 May.
On 28 April 2021, Siris lifted its bid for the company to 180 pence per share from 170 pence previously.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
