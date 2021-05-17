StockMarketWire.com - Automotive company Cambria Automobiles said it had granted more time on a possible offer for the company to allow talks to continue.
The management buyout offer was now required to be made by no later than 5.00pm on 14 June 2021.
The company has said that it would be inclined to recommend an offer of 80 pence per share to its shareholders.
The company previously extended the deadline to 17 May.
At 9:18am: [LON:CAMB] Cambria Automobiles PLC share price was 0p at 58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
