StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Xtract Resources said a geophysical survey had identified potential extensions to the Racecourse mineral resource on the Bushranger copper-gold exploration project in Australia.
The survey indicated that the Racecourse source had the potential to extend in several directions, including at least 800 metres to the northwest, the company said.
The deposit also appeared to be open to the southeast and mineralisation previously detected by limited drilling on the northeast side could be more extensive than currently known, it added.
The survey results would be fully processed and were expected to generate several drill targets for potential resource extensions and testing of possible new mineral zones.
An independent firm was being engaged to undertake technical and financial modelling for an initial open pit mine, examining several pit layout scenarios and economic parameters.
At 9:23am: [LON:XTR] Xtract Resources Plc share price was 0p at 1.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: