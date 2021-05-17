StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy said its bexmarilimab drug had shown promising anti-tumour activity in multiple advanced solid tumours.
Across the 141 evaluable patients, the phase I/II MATINS clinical trial of bexmarilimab showed that the median progression-free survival was 59 days and median overall survival was 129 days, the company said.
'Bexmarilimab's ability to increase survival in patients who have exhausted all treatment options is significant and demonstrates the importance of targeting myeloid cell control in the development of next generation immunotherapies,' the company said.
At 9:33am: [LON:FARN] Faron Pharmaceuticals share price was 0p at 275p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: