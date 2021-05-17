StockMarketWire.com - Resources investor MetalNRG said that it and Eqtec were participating in the acquisition and planned recommissioning of a waste-to-energy plant in Italy.
Originally commissioned in 2015, the plant was built around Eqtec's advanced gasification technology.
MetalNRG said it would join a consortium led by Eqtec to re-power, own and operate the biomass-to-energy plant in Castiglione d'Orcia, Tuscany.
'Once operational, it is intended that the plant will transform straw and forestry wood waste from local farms and forests into green electricity and heat for use in the local community,' it added.
