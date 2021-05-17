StockMarketWire.com - Social housing investor Triple Point Social Housing REIT said it was targeting a 0.4% increase in its annual dividend after eked out a modestly positive performance in the first quarter.
The company said it was targeting total dividends for 2021 of 5.2p per share, up from 5.18p year-on-year, including 1.3p declared for the first quarter.
Its net asset value for the three months through March rose 0.12% to 106.55p.
At 9:44am: [LON:SOHO] Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc share price was 0p at 108.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
