StockMarketWire.com - UK gas company IOG said that it had awarded the phase 1 duty holder contract for installation and pipeline operator, as well as facilities operations and maintenance to ODE Asset Management.
'Working closely with IOG's in-house operations team, ODE AM will be responsible for delivering [...] production operations from the JV's phase 1 offshore infrastructure in the UK Southern North Sea (SNS), including the Blythe and Southwark platforms, the Thames Pipeline and the associated subsea connector lines,' the company said.
'ODE AM will also provide O&M and integrated services for phase 1, including the onshore control room at the Bacton Gas Terminal, travel, training and crew for offshore activities, emergency response, warehousing and quayside support, and all associated regulatory interface and compliance,' it added.
At 9:49am: [LON:IOG] Independent Oil Gas PLC share price was 0p at 14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
