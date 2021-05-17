StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology provider Inspiration Healthcare said it had received an order worth over £1.25 million to supply ventilators to China.
The ventilators, which have been sold through its Chinese distributor, would be delivered within the next three months, the company said.
At 9:50am: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was 0p at 80.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
