StockMarketWire.com - The Caribbean and Atlantic margin focused oil and gas company held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) earlier today, at which all proposed resolutions were passed.
Peter Cannell was appointed alternate director to non-executive chairman, Bill Schrader, ahead of the meeting. The purpose of his role was solely based on EGM matter and his post has now been terminated.
The remaining board members were unable to attend due to covid-19 restrictions and travel ban advice.
At 2:36pm: [LON:BPC] Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC share price was 0p at 3.44p
