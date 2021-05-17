StockMarketWire.com - Worcestershire-based computing products manufacturer Solid State has announced that its Value Added Supplies division has secured a three year contract renewal with a global defence technology customer to supply components for its aerospace defence programme.
The renewed contract – which has been awarded following the successful completion of the initial three-year contract – will generate approximately $800,000 in the first year, with a total value of $4.56m to be realised over its duration as staged delivery dates are confirmed.
Commenting on the contract, John Macmichael, managing director of Solid State Supplies, said: 'The renewal contract with this longstanding customer, who is very well-respected in its sector, is a testament to Solid State's emphasis on good customer relationships and the market-leading nature of our value added products.'
At 2:45pm: [LON:SOLI] Solid State Plc share price was 0p at 582p
