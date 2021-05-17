StockMarketWire.com - The gold exploration and development company announced that the update on its initial assay results from its phase 1 drill programme at the Jones-Keystone-Loflin Project, will be delayed due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

SGS Minerals Services Geochemical Laboratory, based in Vancouver, informed Lexington Gold of the delay.

Lockdowns are reported to have affected their sample preparation division.

As a result, the assay results of the phase 1 drilling campaign will be reported in two separate reports, the first is expected end of May or early June 2021.




