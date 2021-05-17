StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and resource development company Empire Metals has announced the appointment of Shaun Bunn to the board of the company as managing director, effective from 1 June 2021.
He will leave his role as senior vice president projects for London-based, West African-focused gold producer Hummingbird Resources, where he managed three core gold projects: the Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali, the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia, and the recently acquired Kouroussa Gold Project in Guinea.
Mr Bunn has over 35 years’ experience in exploration, mining, processing and project development, including over 25 years' experience in the gold mining sector. He has managed mining projects through all stages of development, from grass roots exploration, feasibility studies, financing, construction, commissioning and operations.
Neil O'Brien, Chairman of Empire Metals, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Shaun to the Empire Board as our new Managing Director and we are confident that he will be a highly effective and valuable member of our leadership team. Shaun's operations and projects experience, particularly in the gold sector, further strengthen the team's project evaluation and execution credentials.
He continued: 'Moreover, Shaun's origins and networks in the Western Australian mining sector will further enhance Empire's ability to find and develop new gold-focussed opportunities as we build on the platform of the Eclipse Gold Project to become a successful gold mining company in Western Australia.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
