CA

19/05/2021 13:30 CPI
20/05/2021 13:30 employment insurance
20/05/2021 13:30 new housing price index
21/05/2021 13:30 retail trade


CH

21/05/2021 07:30 Industrial production


DE

20/05/2021 07:00 PPI
21/05/2021 08:30 flash PMI


ES

21/05/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover


EU

19/05/2021 10:00 CPI
20/05/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
20/05/2021 10:00 construction output
21/05/2021 09:00 flash PMI
21/05/2021 15:00 consumer confidence indicator


FR

20/05/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts: GDP growth
21/05/2021 08:15 flash PMI


IE

19/05/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
21/05/2021 11:00 WPI


IT

20/05/2021 10:00 balance of payments
21/05/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders


JP

20/05/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
20/05/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
20/05/2021 06:00 convenience store sales
21/05/2021 00:30 CPI
21/05/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI
21/05/2021 06:00 steel production


UK

19/05/2021 07:00 PPI
19/05/2021 07:00 CPI
19/05/2021 09:30 UK house price index
20/05/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
21/05/2021 00:01 GfK's UK consumer confidence survey
21/05/2021 07:00 retail sales
21/05/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
24/05/2021 15:30 BoE Governor Bailey appears before Treasury Committee


US

19/05/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
19/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
19/05/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve meeting minutes
20/05/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
20/05/2021 15:00 advance quarterly services
20/05/2021 15:00 leading indicators
20/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
21/05/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
21/05/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
21/05/2021 15:00 existing home sales

