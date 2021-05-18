StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona noted that portfolio company Freeline Therapeutics had booked a deeper first-quarter loss after it upped R&D spending.
Freeline Therapeutics was developing liver directed gene therapies.
Its pre-tax losses for the three months through March amounted to $34.9 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $16.6 million and included R&D spending of $23.9 million.
'2021 is an important year of execution for Freeline and we are encouraged by the progress we see in patient identification and screening in the FLT190 Phase 1/2 dose-finding trial for the treatment of Fabry disease," Freeline chief executive Theresa Heggie said.
'The easing of Covid restrictions and our strategic geographical diversification of trial sites, along with the ongoing identification of patients through our close working relationships with investigators and patient organizations, give us confidence with respect to recruitment into this important trial for people with Fabry disease. ='
'We look forward to sharing more information about study progress later this year.'
'"We are advancing our FLT201 program for the treatment of Gaucher disease Type 1 into the clinic in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding study, which we plan to initiate by year-end.'
'Our FLT180a program for the treatment of Hemophilia B also continues to progress and we will initiate the dose-confirmation trial later this year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
