StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline and Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company Medicago reported positive interim phase 2 clinical trial data for the latter's plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Neutralizing antibody responses from the vaccine, which has been tested in combination with GSK's pandemic adjuvant, were ten times higher than in people recovering from COVID-19.
After two doses, the vaccine candidate induced 'robust neutralizing antibody and cellular immune responses in all subjects, irrespective of age, Medicago said.
'We now look forward to the outcome of the ongoing Phase 3 trial of this refrigerator-stable vaccine candidate as the next step forward in our contribution to the global response to the pandemic,' GSK added.
The phase 3 trial of the vaccine candidate launched on 16 March 2021.
