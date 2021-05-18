StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Phoenix said it was in advanced discussions about a possible sale of its European businesses.
Phoenix announced the talks while noting recent press speculation about such a deal.
'A sale of the European businesses will only be considered if it maximises value for shareholders,' the company said.
'Discussions are on-going and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: