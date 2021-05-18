StockMarketWire.com - Distribution and services group Bunzl said it had agreed to acquire Obex Medical, a medical distribution business serving hospitals and other healthcare providers in New Zealand.
Obex Medical, headquartered in Auckland, supplied a broad range of healthcare equipment and devices.
Obex generated revenue in 2020 of c.NZD 51 million, or about £27 million.
Completion of the acquisition was expected to take place at the beginning of June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
