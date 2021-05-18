StockMarketWire.com - Promotional products marketing company 4imprint reported 'encouraging performance,' with order intake in the April rising above 80% of 2019 levels.

In the most recent three week period, order counts have averaged 85% against the same 2019 comparative amid a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic impact.

'This improving level of trading activity provides further confidence in the decisions taken over the last fifteen months with a view to underpinning the longer term health of the business,' it added.






